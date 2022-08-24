Ranbir Kapoor is currently busy promoting his upcoming film Brahmastra in which he will be sharing screen space with his wife and actress Alia Bhatt. Recently, the Shamshera actor sparked an outrage on social media when he passed an 'insensitive' comment on Alia's pregnancy weight gain.

During a live session with fans on YouTube after launching the teaser of one of the songs from the film, Dance Ka Bhoot, a netizen asked Ranbir and Alia why they ain't promoting Brahmastra aggressively.

While Alia was offering her explanation on the same, using the term 'not phaloing' in terms of film promotions, Ranbir interrupted her and pointing at her baby bump, said, "Well, I can say somebody has 'phailod'." The video went viral on social media in no time and fans bashed the Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani actor for allegedly 'fat-shaming' his pregnant wife.

Now, Ranbir has finally reacted to the backlash over his comment during the press meet for Brahmastra in Chennai where he was accompanied by ace filmmaker SS Rajamouli and Nagarjuna Akkineni who plays a pivotal role in Brahmastra.

Advertisement Advertisement

The actor apologised for his comment on Alia and said that his remark was a joke, which didn't turn out to be funny. He further blamed the fiasco on his 'bad sense of humour'.

According to a report in Pinkvilla, Ranbir said, "Firstly, I love my wife with everything I have in my life. It's a joke that didn't turn out to be funny and I really want to apologise to anyone if I have triggered anyone."

He continued, "It wasn't my intention. So, I say sorry to anyone who got triggered or offended I spoke to Alia about it. She laughed it off and she did not mind it. I do have a bad sense of humour and that sometimes falls flat on my face. I am sorry if I have hurt anyone."

With respect to films, Ranbir Kapoor was last seen in Karan Malhotra's period action adventure Shamshera, which was a box office disaster. His next release is Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra, which features him alongside Alia Bhatt and Amitabh Bachchan, among others.