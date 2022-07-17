Kesariya song video from the highly anticipated Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt starrer Brahmastra is now winning millions of hearts. Now, a recent video, in which Ranbir Kapoor and Ayan Mukerji are seen listening to Kesariya at the former's terrace, is going viral. The candid video was shared by Alia Bhatt on her official Instagram page, on July 16, Saturday.

In the video, both the leading man and director of Brahmastra are seen enjoying the romantic melody, which is played on a huge speaker. Ranbir Kapoor is sitting on a chair with his eyes closed and his fingers drummed on his knee as he listened to Arijit Singh's soulful voice. The talented actor is seen in a white sleeveless t-shirt and white-red track pants, in Alia Bhatt's video.