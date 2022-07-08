Ranbir Kapoor Did Not Tell Anyone Before Proposing To Alia Bhatt; Got Emotional Seeing Her As A Bride

Karan said that from Ranbir to Alia's family and friends, everyone got teary-eyed when Alia entered the room as a bride.

Change is the only constant in life and lovebirds Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are enjoying the constant changes in their lives to the fullest! From being co-stars to lovebirds to a married couple, the last few years have been amazing for them. Yesterday (July 7, 2022), when the first episode of Karan Johar's talk show Koffee With Karan premiered on Disney+ Hotstar, Karan revealed how Ranbir got extremely emotional seeing his actress-girlfriend as a bride.

He also recalled how Alia was taken aback when Ranbir proposed to her in Maasai Mara.

Advertisement Advertisement

Speaking about the same, Alia said, "It is such a personal special moment to me that I just want to keep it for myself, but I have to say in terms of Ranbir and his planning, he totally blew my mind away because... I wasn't expecting it... We were not even talking about it." (sic)

She further said, "We were talking about it, but there were the pandemic, delays, this and that, and we were like we won't talk about it. We will just go with feeling and that's exactly what he did. He did not tell anyone, he just carried the ring, and he did it in the most amazing place, because it's a place that we both have a strong connection with, which is Maasai Mara. And in the middle of the jungle, it was just amazing. I don't think I could have ever pictured the way it worked out together." (sic)

She further added that after it was over, she didn't expect that Ranbir had asked their guide to take their pictures. When she saw the pictures, she felt extremely special and got emotional by Ranbir's sweet gesture.