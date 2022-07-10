After being in a relationship for a long time, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt tied the knot in April this year in a low-key ceremony at the former's residence in Bandra. Last month, the Gangubai Kathiawadi actress took to social media to announce her pregnancy.

In a recent interview with the media, Ranbir Kapoor talked about embracing parenthood and said that while he isn't prepared to be a father yet, he is thrilled and excited. He revealed that he and Alia always wanted to have children and had been talking about having them ever since they met. Kapoor shared that Alia and he had been on the phone every day, dreaming about what their future is going to be like.

The Jagga Jasoos actor then joked that he and Alia did a few mock interviews among themselves as they knew that Ranbir would be asked about fatherhood during the promotions of Shamshera.

Ranbir said, "Alia was asking me, 'Ranbir, aap pita banne wale ho, aap kya kehna chaahte ho? But these were just words, and I can't describe the real feeling that I am feeling inside me. I am very happy and very excited, and very nervous, I am terrified also, but I am very grateful."

The Brahmastra actor said that he has never experienced this emotion in his life and added, "I've experienced different emotions, but this is one emotion that completely fills your heart. Jo ho raha hai, kya ho raha hai, itni jaldi ho raha hain. Are we prepared? Will I be able to hold my child properly?"

He admitted that he is scared to hold a baby and added, "Now also when I hold a baby, I am so scared. I don't know how to cradle a baby while keeping its neck and back safe. I've been taking tips from Karan (Malhotra) as he's had a baby during the pandemic."

The Tamasha star also emphasised that he doesn't want his actress-wife to sacrifice her dreams after having a baby. Ranbir said that he and Alia grew up in a time when their fathers were away working and hence, they were largely raised by their mothers. However, he wants his kids to be close to him as well.

He said, "Alia and I have been talking about it for some time now, how we're going share our responsibilities and how we're going to share our time. We grew up in a generation where our fathers were quite busy with work and were not around us, so more or less we've been brought up by our mothers, so we were close to our mothers. I want to have a different dynamic with my children, I want them to be close to me also."

"Alia is a very busy working star in this film industry and I don't want her to sacrifice her dreams because she has a child. So we have to somewhere plan out a balanced life where we both can enjoy our personal life and our professional life, so it is one day at a time, one step at a time, but I have a lot of expectations from it," Ranbir said in the interview.

Ranbir is marking his return on the big screen after four years with Karan Malhotra's action adventure Shamshera. The film also features Vaani Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt in pivotal roles.