Brahmastra gained immense love from the audience on the joyous occasion of National Cinema Day. With the ticket price reduced to Rs 75 across India on September 23, the film broke the records for the most number of advance bookings in a day and the most number of advance bookings on a non-weekend day, surpassing KGF: Chapter 2.On this occasion, director Ayan Mukerji and Ranbir Kapoor visited a theatre in Mumbai to interact with the fans.
Ranbir Kapoor Endorses Saif-Hrithik Starrer Vikram Vedha during Brahmastra Screening
In a video shared by Pinkvilla, Ranbir approached the audience after the end of the film and promised to make parts 2 & 3 of the franchise very soon. He requested the audience to continue their support for cinema. He said, "Next week too, a very good film is coming---Vikram Vedha support that as well. Thank You so much."
Ranbir then asked for the audience's feedback about his film. He asked, "Picture kaisi lagi, thik thaak lagi? (How was the movie? Was it Okay?)" He thanked the people for supporting the film on National Cinema day and showing it so much love. Both Ayan and Ranbir were elated to know that many came to watch the film for the second and third time.
Kapoor then went on to shake hands with fans and took selfies with them. A mishap also occurred as a group of excited fans fell on a barricade while trying to take a selfie with the actor. As they fell, Ranbir rushed to help them up.
Ranbir Kapoor is currently working on Luv Ranjan's untitled next.
