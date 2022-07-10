Ranbir Kapoor Greets Wife Alia Bhatt With A Warm Hug At The Airport, Video Goes Viral!

Ranbir Kapoor surprised his wife Alia Bhatt on July 9, Saturday night by arriving at the airport unannounced to pick her up. An adorable video of the actor, who surprised his wife when she returned from the UK after wrapping up the shooting of her Hollywood debut project, Heart Of Stone, is now going viral.

In the video, a pregnant Alia Bhatt is seen walking towards the car and getting totally surprised to see Ranbir Kapoor sitting in it. She shrieked 'RK!' in excitement, and the couple shared a warm hug. Alia looked simply adorable and glowing in her casual black and white outfit, with a cute baby bump. Ranbir, on the other hand, looked his casual best in a checkered shirt and trousers.