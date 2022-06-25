Ranbir Kapoor Had To Convince Aditya Chopra And Karan Malhotra To Let Him Do The Double Role In Shamshera

Yesterday (June 24, 2022), the trailer of Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Shamshera got unveiled on YouTube, and netizens were enthralled to see the actor in double roles. During the trailer launch of the film, when Ranbir was asked to share his experience of portraying the role of both father and son in the film, he said that he had to convince producer Aditya Chopra and director Karan Malhotra to let him do the double role.

Ranbir said, "When the film was narrated to me, it wasn't really offered to me as a double role. But when I heard the story, my immediate response to Aditya Chopra and Karan Malhotra was that 'let me play the father also, because it is such a great role. It is such an interesting, juicy part for an actor to play'. Then, I really had to convince Adi and Karan."