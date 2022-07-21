Don't we love when actor-husbands praise their wives during their interaction with media? Well, something similar has been happening with actor Ranbir Kapoor who is in the last leg of promotions of his upcoming film Shamshera. In his recent tete-a-tete with a media portal, when Ranbir was asked how does he feel when Alia blushes every time she mentions his name, here's what the Kapoor scion said..

Ranbir told India.com, "Thank God, she blushes and that I can make her do that. He was our guide there and I asked him to click the photos just like that. I don't want to comment on the things that she didn't reveal on the show but it was a natural progression in our relationship. We reached that point in life quite organically, where we wanted to spend our lives together. Thankfully, she still blushes. I hope she always, always blushes."

