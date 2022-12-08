Ranbir Kapoor Opens Up On Shamshera Failure; Reveals The Biggest Mistake He Made For The Film
Ranbir Kapoor made the headlines when he announced his comeback after four years with Shamshera. The movie featured the Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani actor in a double role and he had undergone a massive physical transformation for the movie. Helmed by Karan Malhotra, Shamshera came with a stellar cast of Ranbir, Sanjay Dutt and Vaani Kapoor in the lead. Despite the substantial buzz, Shamshera failed to leave a mark at the box office and opened to mixed reviews from the audience. And now, Ranbir has finally opened up about the movie's failure in his recent interview and revealed his biggest mistake during the shoot.
Ranbir Kapoor Calls Shamshera A Disaster
During his recent interview with a renowned publication, Ranbir addressed Shamshera failure and called it a disaster. The Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani actor admitted that by far Shamshera has been the hardest film that he has worked on in his career so far. 'It was a box office disaster,' he added.
Ranbir Kapoor On His Biggest Mistake For Shamshera
Furthermore, Ranbir spoke about the biggest mistake he did while shooting for Shamshera and referred to his prosthetic beard. The actor said, 'The biggest mistake I made on Shamshera was that I stuck on a beard. When you're shooting in the heat, and you stick on a beard, it's like your face is melting'.
Ranbir Kapoor’s Plans For Hollywood
Interestingly, during the interview, Ranbir also opened up about his plans to do a Hollywood movie like his wife Alia Bhatt who is making her big Hollywood debut with the Heart of Stone. The actor said that while is quite satisfied with the kind of opportunities he is getting in his country but he would never say never. 'I'd rather act in my language because it comes naturally to me. But never say never,' he added.
Ranbir Kapoor’s Upcoming Films
As of now, Ranbir Kapoor is working on Sandeep Reddy Vanga's upcoming directorial Animal which also features Rashmika Mandanna and Anil Kapoor in the lead. Besides, he will also be seen romancing Shraddha Kapoor for the first time in Luv Ranjan's yet to be titled romantic comedy.
