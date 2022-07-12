It was in 2014 when Ayan Mukerji announced Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt starrer Brahmastra. After eight years, the fantasy adventure is finally scheduled to hit the big screens on September 9 this year. In a recent group interaction with media, the actor broke his silence on the delay in the film's release.
Ranbir Kapoor Opens Up On Brahmastra's Delay; 'We Were Not Prepared For The Animal That It Was'
Ranbir explained that when a film is delayed, there are many factors attached to it. The actor said, "I'm not a director; I'm just an actor. So, I'm an employed talent on the film where I'm told by the director that you have to reach set at this time. This is what we're shooting."
He continued, "Where Brahmastra's delays are concerned, I think when we started the film, we were not prepared for the animal that it was. It had too many special effects, and where the story was, we didn't expect that. So we were learning as we were making it."
The actor said that they were never lazy about the film and were always working. Ranbir continued, "Delays mean a lot of reshoots happen sometimes, and there's nothing wrong with reshooting because, eventually, the audience is going to see the end product. If you shoot for 100, 200, or even 40 days, your product should be good."
The Sanju actor emphasised that the intention of his every film, whether he has produced them or not, is to make to it the best of its capability.
Helmed by Ayan Mukerji, Brahmastra revolves around a modern-day protagonist Shiva (Ranbir Kapoor) who can control fire. A secret society which has been protecting divine weapons for centures, seek Shiva's help when a major evil surfaces to take control of the most formidable of the weapons - the Brahmastra. Besides Ranbir and Alia, the film also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy, and has cameos by Nagarjuna Akkineni and Shah Rukh Khan.
Currently, Ranbir is busy with the promotions of his upcoming film, Shamshera.
