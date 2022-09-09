After a long wait, Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt's fantasy adventure Brahmastra released in theatres today (September 9, 2022). Amid all the excitement around this Ayan Mukerji-directorial, the advanced booking numbers looked quite promising.

Some trade analysts even predicted that Brahmastra will break the pandemic-era records of openings for Hindi films. There were reports floating in the media that the ticket sale of Brahmastra had surpassed those of films like RRR (Hindi) and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, to name a few.

However, Ranbir Kapoor isn't too charged up by the solid advanced booking figures of Brahmastra. Recently, at the press conference for the film in Delhi, when Ranbir was asked how he felt seeing the good advance booking numbers for the film and whether it would turn the fortunes of the industry which is having a dry spell at the box office.

The Shamshera actor said, "We cannot take these figures and all seriously because till the audience doesn't see the film, the game doesn't begin. The film is made for the audience. I think on Friday, we will get to know where we are, kitne paani ke andar hain (how well we will fare). But the feeling is, of course, positive. We have come as Shah Rukh Khan from Dilwale Le Jayenge, asking you, 'come watch our movie!' That's all."

However, he added that his actress-wife and co-star Alia Bhatt is very much into the number game and even called her a trade analyst. Kapoor said that she is noting everything when it comes to box office.

Ranbir told reporters that he was fortunate to spend these last few, tense days before the film's release with Alia and the film's director Ayan Mukerji.

"But actually, we have got our friend Ayan only yesterday. Till yesterday, he was working on the film. We always wanted to have this shared experience, spend these days together, feel every emotion. So yes, it's a very exciting time," the actor said at the event.

Besides Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, Brahmastra also features Amitabh Bachchan and Mouni Roy in leading roles. Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan and Telugu star Nagarjuna Akkineni have cameos in this big-budget spectacle.