After a gap of four years, Ranbir Kapoor is all set to return to the big screen with Karan Malhotra's upcoming period action film Shamshera. As a part of the promotions for the film, Yash Raj Films has been dropping a series of videos titled RK Tapes on its YouTube channel wherein the actor opens up like never before on various topics.
Ranbir Kapoor Recalls Dad Rishi Telling Him That He Won't Be A National Star Despite Doing Good Films
In the 'Episode 2' of this series, Ranbir recalled how his late father Rishi Kapoor would critique the kind of movies he chose and tell him that they wouldn't make him a national star. He also talked about how his matinee idols Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan have shaped him over the years.
The Sanju actor said, "By the time, I grow up, these Hindi film heroes had become my real life heroes. Everything I did, how I dressed, how I spoke, subconsciously in everything I did, was inspired by my heroes. But strangely enough, when I became an actor, I wasn't choosing the kind of films my heroes would choose. So I may have satisfied the actor in me, but when I look back at that 12- year-old, Hindi film obsessed Ranbir, I feel he still has to fulfill his dream."
Recalling his late father Rishi Kapoor, the actor added, "I remember my father used to tell me that the films I do are good films, but they're not going to make me a national star. Thankfully, my films worked, the audience appreciated it, but now I understand what he was trying to say. Even today when I look at my favourite heroes, I always look at them from a low angle. I never see them as equal to me. They are always larger than life, both on and off-screen. If I can be even two percent of the heroes they are, my life will be set."
Speaking about Shamshera, the film also features Sanjay Dutt and Vaani Kapoor in key roles. Apart from this movie, Ranbir also has Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra alongside his actress-wife Alia Bhatt and Amitabh Bachchan.
- When Alia Bhatt Revealed She Wants Two Boys; Old Interview Goes Viral Post Pregnancy Announcement
- Ranbir Kapoor Says Deepika Padukone Was A Veteran During Tamasha; 'She Was Surprising Me With Each Shot'
- Farah Khan Says ‘Rishi Kapoor Is Coming Back’ After Alia Bhatt And Ranbir Kapoor Announce Their Pregnancy
- Alia Bhatt's Pregnancy: A Reddit User Was Banned For Posting The News 2 Months Ago!
- Rashmika Mandanna's Performance In Pushpa Bagged Her The Lead Role In 'Animal'; Read On!
- Ranbir Kapoor Takes A Jibe At Karan Johar's Fashion Sense, Says He Is Going Through Mid-Life Crisis
- Ranbir Kapoor On His Love For Hindi Cinema: I Am 'Filmy' Genetically, Doctors Announced My Blood Group As U/A
- Ranbir Kapoor Says He Wants His Child To Play Soccer; Reveals Why He Doesn't Like To Be Called Uncle By Kids
- Karan Malhotra Is Overwhelmed By Response To Shamshera Trailer; 'The Trailer Is Just The Tip Of The Iceberg'
- Alia Bhatt Slams 'Patriarchal' Reports On Her Pregnancy; Says 'I'm A Woman, Not A Parcel'
- Ranbir Kapoor Recalls Dad Rishi Kapoor's Advice To Him, Reveals His Internet Crush Is Hollywood Star Zendaya
- Neetu Kapoor Shares Pic Of Ranbir Kapoor Proposing To Alia Bhatt; The Latter Calls It Her 'Favourite Picture'