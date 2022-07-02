After a gap of four years, Ranbir Kapoor is all set to return to the big screen with Karan Malhotra's upcoming period action film Shamshera. As a part of the promotions for the film, Yash Raj Films has been dropping a series of videos titled RK Tapes on its YouTube channel wherein the actor opens up like never before on various topics.

In the 'Episode 2' of this series, Ranbir recalled how his late father Rishi Kapoor would critique the kind of movies he chose and tell him that they wouldn't make him a national star. He also talked about how his matinee idols Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan have shaped him over the years.

The Sanju actor said, "By the time, I grow up, these Hindi film heroes had become my real life heroes. Everything I did, how I dressed, how I spoke, subconsciously in everything I did, was inspired by my heroes. But strangely enough, when I became an actor, I wasn't choosing the kind of films my heroes would choose. So I may have satisfied the actor in me, but when I look back at that 12- year-old, Hindi film obsessed Ranbir, I feel he still has to fulfill his dream."

Recalling his late father Rishi Kapoor, the actor added, "I remember my father used to tell me that the films I do are good films, but they're not going to make me a national star. Thankfully, my films worked, the audience appreciated it, but now I understand what he was trying to say. Even today when I look at my favourite heroes, I always look at them from a low angle. I never see them as equal to me. They are always larger than life, both on and off-screen. If I can be even two percent of the heroes they are, my life will be set."

Speaking about Shamshera, the film also features Sanjay Dutt and Vaani Kapoor in key roles. Apart from this movie, Ranbir also has Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra alongside his actress-wife Alia Bhatt and Amitabh Bachchan.