Before making his big screen debut opposite Sonam Kapoor with Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Saawariya in 2005, Ranbir Kapoor assisted in the making of Prem Granth (1997) and his late father Rishi Kapoor's directorial debut Aa Ab Laut Chalen (1999).
Ranbir Kapoor Recalls His First Paycheck Of Rs 250; 'I Went To My Mother's Room & Put It On Her Feet'
In his latest interview with Mashable India, Ranbir Kapoor recalled his first paycheck of Rs 250 and what he did with it. The Ae Dil Hai Mushkil said that after he received it for Prem Granth, he kept it at his mother Neetu Kapoor's feet 'like a good boy'.
Ranbir said, "My first paycheck was Rs. 250 that I got while assisting on Prem Granth. Like a good boy, I went to my mother's room and I put it on her feet. She looked at it and she started crying. It was one of those filmy moments that I performed."
For the unversed, Prem Granth featured Rishi Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit and Shammi Kapoor in pivotal roles. The film is an adaptation of Thomas Hardy's novel Tess of the d'Urbervilles. Years later, Madhuri shook a leg with Ranbir in a special number 'Ghagra' for Ayan Mukerji's Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani.
In the same interview, Ranbir also talked about his secret Instagram handle and on making it a public account.
The actor opened up saying, "The thing is that I don't post and I have no followers. So what's the point?...I have nothing. So there's no point. But never say never. I could make my account public. But as of right now, I am okay. I am doing decently without social media. But like I said never say never."
Workwise, Ranbir Kapoor has two exciting releases in the pipeline- Karan Malhotra's Shamshera and Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra.
- Ranbir Kapoor Had To Convince Aditya Chopra And Karan Malhotra To Let Him Do The Double Role In Shamshera
- Ranbir Kapoor Says Alia Bhatt Is The Tadka And Achar In His Dal Chawal Life
- Ranbir Kapoor On Shamshera: I Lack Angst As An Actor; It Was Hard For Me To Do This Film
- Shamshera Trailer: Ranbir Kapoor Plays India's Robinhood Against The British In 1871
- Ranbir Kapoor Wishes His Father Rishi Kapoor Was Alive To Watch Shamshera: “I hope That He Is Proud Of Me”
- Vaani Kapoor On Her Role In Shamshera: Sona Is One Of The Most Refreshing Characters I Have Played On Screen
- Neetu Kapoor Says If Son Becomes 'Joru Ka Gulaam' Then Problems Arise Between Mother-In-Law & Daughter-In-Law
- Shamshera Teaser Out: Dacoit Ranbir Kapoor Revolts Against Barbarous Sanjay Dutt
- WATCH: Ranbir Kapoor And Shraddha Kapoor Get Very Romantic For Luv Ranjan’s Song Shoot In Spain
- Neetu Kapoor Reveals Rishi Kapoor Loved THIS Film Of Katrina Kaif & Ranbir Kapoor, & Was Skeptical About Barfi
- Shamshera: Ranbir, Sanjay & Vaani Set To Launch Trailer In Three Cities With Director Karan Malhotra
- Shamshera: Ranbir Kapoor Fans Get Emotional As Actor Surprises Them At Poster Launch