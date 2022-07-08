Ranbir Kapoor Reveals His First Reaction When Alia Bhatt Shared The News Of Her Pregnancy With Him

Ranbir Kapoor is currently in a happy space, both professionally as well as personally. After a gap of four years, the actor has two releases lined up- Shamshera and Brahmastra. On the other hand, his actress-wife Alia Bhatt is expecting their first child. In a new interview with Hindustan Times, Ranbir has opened up on embracing fatherhood.

Calling all these good news as big milestones in his career, the Sanju actor said that he is still finding a correct answer to describe his feelings.

The tabloid quoted him as saying, "There is no feeling like this and I really don't know how to explain. Honestly, I've been thinking about the correct answer because I know I'll be being asked these questions a lot and I really don't know how to summarise it. But it's like telling somebody what water feels like before you have ever even swam in it. So, I'm just terrified, excited, jubilant. We are dreaming about the future and all of that. It's just a great feeling."

On being asked about his first reaction when Alia shared the news of her pregnancy with him, Ranbir recalled, "It was something that Alia and I had been speaking about for a long time that we want lots of children in our life. We feel blessed and grateful. It's a mix of a lot of emotions. I'm just extremely grateful at this point in our lives."

When Alia Bhatt announced her pregnancy on social media, there were some who thought of it of some promotional strategy for their upcoming film, Brahmastra. However, Ranbir said that this news didn't compel him to join social media.

Advertisement Advertisement

Explaining his stance, he continued, "I'm very happy at the place I'm at in my life. Alia and I, as a married couple, we thought that it would just seem right to tell the world, because we felt it was the right time. We just wanted to share the joy and the news with the world and there was no other thought to it. And there was no other idea of joining social media. My stand is the same as it's been in the last few years."

Further, Ranbir said that Alia has given him so much love and joy that he sometimes feels guilty about talking about the kind of happiness.

"I feel that it'll go away and I have to protect that. It's just such a joyful time in our relationship. We've seen a lot of ups and downs in the last few years and we just want to really enjoy this period in our lives," the actor concluded.

After dating for several years, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt got hitched at the former's residence in Bandra in April this year.