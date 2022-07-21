After being in a steady relationship for a couple of years, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt tied the knot at the former's residence in Bandra, Mumbai. Now, the lovebirds are expecting their first child. Ranbir Kapoor who is currently busy with the promotions of his upcoming film, has been talking about embracing fatherhood in his interviews.
Ranbir Kapoor Reveals How He And Alia Bhatt Are Prepping For Their Baby
In his recent chat with RJ Stutee, Ranbir Kapoor opened up on how he and his actress-wife Alia Bhatt are prepping up for their new roles.
The Bollywood star said, "Right now, I am just dreaming with my wife, taking each day as it comes. Like every budding parent, you read your stories, we have started to build the nursery, so doing all the fun things. But the anticipation, the excitement, the nervousness and the anxiety for such a thing doesn't compare to anything. It's beyond compare, so taking a day at a time."
On the other hand, Ranbir Kapoor in a recent interview with Film Companion planted a rumour that he and Alia are expecting twins. On being asked to share two truths and a lie without specifying which is false, the actor said, "I am having twins, I am going to be part of a very big mythological film, I am taking a long break from work," leaving his fans to guess the lie. However, later, Ranbir asked everyone to stop sensationalising his words when he was asked about the rumours about twins.
Speaking about films, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt will be seen sharing screen space together on the big screen for the first time in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra.
