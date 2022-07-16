After playing Sanjay Dutt in his biopic Sanju helmed by Rajkumar Hirani, Ranbir Kapoor is now all set to share screen space with the Bollywood actor in his upcoming action adventure, Shamshera. Ranbir has always mentioned in his interviews that he has immense respect and admiration for Dutt.

Recently, at an event for Shamshera, Ranbir talked about his bond with KGF: Chapter 2 star and recalled how the latter would mock him for doing films like Barfi and Rockstar. He said that after Barfi, the Vaastav actor scolded him and asked if he was going to do 'peda, laddu' next.

Ranbir said, "When I was working in Barfi and Rockstar, I used to work out in his (Sanjay's) gym. He used to tell me, 'Tu do saal se yahan gym kar raha hai. Par teri body kahan hai (You are working out for the past two years, but your body doesn't show it)?' He would also ask me, 'Tu abhi Barfi kar raha hai (Right now you are doing Barfi). What is your next film then? Peda? Laddu?'"

Further, the Ae Dil Hai Mushkil star said that Sanjay Dutt's always had his back and added that the Munna Bhai star is very happy and proud with everything that he has done.

"But he has always inspired me to do films of a different nature, and also films that speak to a larger audience. I'm so glad to have a father-figure like Sanju Sir, who has my back and is constantly motivating me, inspiring me," Ranbir said at the event.

Earlier in an interview with a news portal, Sanjay Dutt had said that he is pleased that Ranbir has chosen to do an out-and out-commercial action film like Shamshera and that it's wonderful to see him like an action star.

Talking about Shamshera, the Karan Malhotra-directorial revolves around a slave who locks horns with a ruthless authoritarian general for his warrior tribe's freedom and dignity. The movie also stars Vaani Kapoor in a pivotal role.