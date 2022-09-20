Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt's latest outing Brahmastra Part One: Shiva has put an end to the dry spell for Bollywood at the box office with its impressive box office figures. While the film opened to mixed reviews from the critics, it drew audience back to the theatres with its larger-than-life storytelling and spectacular VFX.

Another reason why the film has been creating a lot of buzz is because of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's extended cameo as scientist Mohan Bhargav, who yields Vanarastra. Post the release of Brahmastra Part One: Shiva, the actor had been unanimously lauded by everyone for his marvellous performance even in a limited time.

Amid this, the film's leading man Ranbir Kapoor in a new interview, recalled how King Khan reacted when he was approached to be a part of this epic film.

As per a report in News18, Ranbir revealed that he, his co-star Alia Bhatt, and director Ayan Mukerji visited SRK's Bandra residence Mannat with the proposal of a special appearance in their magnum opus.

The Shamshera star revealed the Badshah of Bollywood instantly agreed to be a part of Brahmastra Part One: Shiva without giving any second thoughts. Ranbir added that Shah Rukh ensured them that he will do everything he is asked for in the film.

Post Brahmastra Part One: Shiva's theatrical release, there have been various theories circulating on social media with respect to Shah Rukh's cameo in this Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt starrer. In fact, a few fans even started an online petition, requesting Ayan to make a separate Astraverse film on SRK's Mohan Bhargav.

Amid this, Ayan Mukerji in his post-release interviews, confirmed that he and his team are already thinking about a spin-off for King Khan's character from Brahmastra. He also revealed SRK's character Mohan Bhargav is a hat tip to his role in Ashutosh Gowariker's acclaimed film Swades on which Ayan worked as an assistant director.

With regards to box office, Brahmastra Part One: Shiva has set the cash registers ringing and given the Hindi Film Industry a big reason to cheer. The film has already entered the conveted Rs 200-Crore club.