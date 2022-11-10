Ranbir Kapoor’s FIRST Pic With Daughter Is Sheer Love As He Takes Her And Alia Bhatt Home

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are all over the news these days and rightfully so. After all, the power couple has recently embraced parenthood post the arrival of their daughter on November 6. Ever since the congratulatory messages have been in order for them. And now, as per the recent update, Alia has been discharged and was seen leaving the hospital with Ranbir and their newborn daughter. In fact, Ranbir's first pic with his princess has made us go aww.

In the pics, new mommy Alia was seen dressed in an all black comfy wear as she got clicked in her car. To note, the Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania actress was seen for the first time post her delivery and she looked evidently happy after embracing motherhood for the first time. On the other hand, Ranbir, who was seen in a grey sweatshirt, was seen holding his little princess close to him in her arms. She was covered in a blanket in a way that her face wasn't visible. Needless to say, Ranbir was finding it difficult to take his eyes off his 'magical girl'.

Take a look at Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's pics as they take their princess home:

Interestingly, Neetu Kapoor was also papped heading towards Ranbir and Alia's residence to welcome her granddaughter. It will likely be a grand celebration at Ranbir's place today. Meanwhile, there are reports that the Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani actor will be taking paternity leave for a couple of days to spend some time with his little princess.

Talking about the work front, Ranbir is currently working on Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal with Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol. He will also be seen sharing the screen with Shraddha Kapoor for the first time in Luv Ranjan's yet to be titled romantic comedy. On the other hand, Alia will be seen in Karan Johar's upcoming directorial Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Ranveer Singh, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi. Besides, she will also be making her big Hollywood debut with Gal Gadot and Jamie Dorman starrer Heart Of Gold.