Ranbir Kapoor stepped in the Hindi Film Industry with Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Saawariya in 2007. The star-crossed love story also marked the acting debut of Sonam Kapoor. Over the years, Ranbir delivered many memorable performances and won the hearts of the audience.
Ranbir Kapoor Says He Didn't Follow Aamir Khan's Advice Before Acting Debut; 'I Thought 'Kya Bol Raha Hain''
In a recent interview, Ranbir revealed that he ignored Bollywood star Aamir Khan's advice before he became an actor. He shared that the Bollywood superstar had told him to travel across India by buses and trains before getting into the acting business.
Ranbir told content creator-actress Prajakta Kohli, "Before I became an actor, Aamir Khan told me, 'Before you become an actor, pack your bags and travel across India. Travel by bus, train, and go to small towns'. Most of us who are grown up in luxury and are privileged, do not know our country and its diverse culture."
However, the Brahmastra star admitted that he didn't take Aamir's advice seriously. "It was a great lesson that he was trying to give me, but I didn't take it because then I thought, 'ye kya bol raha hain," Kapoor told Prajakta.
Through his past 15 years of experience in the film industry and his late father Rishi Kapoor's experience, Ranbir said that he has learnt that one should keep the friendship and work separately. He said that this is why he doesn't socialise on a film set and prefers to be a loner.
The actor is currently awaiting the release of his upcoming action adventure, Shamshera in which he is essaying the role of a quintessential hero for the first time.
Speaking about Sanjay Dutt being the main antagonist to his hero in Shamshera, Ranbir said, "I never had a villain in my career, except Karan Johar in Bombay Velvet. Most of my villain has been myself since I have been on these self-discovering journeys. So, to finally have a villain and that too as Sanjay Dutt was like a dream come true."
Helmed by Karan Malhotra, Shamshera also features Vaani Kapoor in a pivotal role.
- Shamshera Director Karan Malhotra Talks About How Sanjay Dutt Battled Cancer Through The Film's Shoot
- Shamshera Box Office Prediction: Ranbir Kapoor-Sanjay Dutt's Film Looks Promising As Per Early Trends
- Ranbir Kapoor On Kesariya Memes Over The Use Of 'Love Storiyaan': It's Fine As Long As People Enjoy The Song
- Ayan Mukerji Reacts To Kesariya Memes Over The Inclusion Of 'Love Storiyaan' In Its Lyrics
- Karan Malhotra On A One-Take Action Scene Featuring Ranbir Kapoor: We Created A 400-Foot-Long Train
- Ranbir Kapoor Reacts To Rumours Of Wife Alia Bhatt Expecting Twins; 'Don't Create Controversy'
- Ranbir Kapoor Says Dad Rishi Kapoor Was A Big Bully On Film Sets; 'He Used To Test His Directors'
- Ranbir Kapoor Visits Ladakh For The First Time Thanks To Shamshera, Shoots At Breathtaking Nubra Valley
- Ranbir Kapoor On Working With Shraddha Kapoor In Luv Ranjan's Next: We Share Similar Creative Energies
- Deepika Padukone To Feature As Parvati In Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt's Brahmastra 2: Report
- EXCLUSIVE: Ranbir Kapoor Reveals If Alia Bhatt And He Have Chosen Any Special Name For Their Baby
- Ranbir Kapoor On Shamshera Song Kaale Naina: I Just Hope People Love Balli's Mad, Funny Histrionics