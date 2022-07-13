Ever since Ranbir Kapoor debuted on the big screen with Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 2007 film, Saawariya, the actor has been winning hearts with his impressive performances. However, unlike some of his contemporaries, Kapoor has been quite selective about his choice of films.

In a new interview with Scroll, Ranbir said that he likes to work on a single project at a time, and prefers films that audiences "can enjoy collectively". However, he made this exception by working on Shamshera and Brahmastra at the same time which according to him, was exhausting.

The Sanju actor said, "I like to focus on the film in hand and I don't want to sign many films ahead. I was doing Brahmastra when I heard the subject of Shamshera. Such subjects are not usually offered to me. I am usually the romantic guy whose villain is himself and his inner conflict. Now here is a film in which there is actually a villain. That's a first for me. There was Karan Johar in Bombay Velvet, but you know how that turned out."

Ranbir further said that he didn't plan on becoming an action hero, adding that his upcoming movies include a hilarious romcom (Luv Ranjan's untitled film with Shraddha Kapoor) and crime thriller Animal which is his first grey portal.

Speaking about his selection of roles, the actor revealed that he doesn't have a team who plans with him. Instead, he relies on his instincts and understanding of cinema.

"I don't have a team that plans with me. I go with my instincts and understanding of cinema. Right now I am trying to understand my country better, so the stories I choose will hopefully appeal to a larger audience. I haven't cracked the formula yet. It's still a struggle," the actor told Scroll.

With it comes to Ranbir Kapoor's personal life, the Bollywood star and his actress-wife Alia Bhatt are expecting their first baby. Ranbir told the news portal that his priority is mastering his real-life roles. Calling the role of being a husband and a parent far greater and most thrilling, exciting and scary, the actor said that he always wanted to have children and added that he is in love with somebody who shares the dream of starting our own tribe. Kapoor called it a blessing.