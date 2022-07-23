Ranbir Kapoor Says Wife Alia Bhatt Loved Shamshera; Reveals He Has Watched Her Film Darlings

Ranbir Kapoor marked his return to the big screen after a gap of four years with Karan Malhotra's action adventure, Shamshera which hit the theatrical screens on Friday (July 22). On the day of the film's release, Ranbir Kapoor, his leading lady Vaani Kapoor and the film's team visited Juhu PVR in Mumbai to gauge the audience's reaction to the film.

Ranbir looked dapper in a blue sweater and white pants while Vaani painted a pretty picture in a suit. The duo also met fans at the venue. Meanwhile, at a promotional event for the film, Ranbir was asked to reveal how Alia wished him and the team of the film.

Hearing this, he smiled and revealed that the mom-to-be was sleeping at home and that he woke up early for the event. He also shared that Alia loved Shamshera and added that it was a big tick mark for him that his actress-wife was happy about his work.

"Alia ne kal film dekhi. Usne bohot pyaar dia hum sab ko. She really loved the film. And, I think that's a very big tick mark in my life. Ghar pe khush hai toh main khush hu. (Alia saw the film yesterday and gave us a lot of love. If my wife is happy at home, I am happy)," he told reporters. Earlier, Alia had posted a selfie and urged everyone to watch Shamshera in theatres.

At the same event, he was also asked if he has watched the teaser of Alia's upcoming Netflix film, Darlings. In response, he revealed that he has not only seen the teaser but also the film, and was all praise for his wife dearest.

Ranbir said, "Maine Darlings film bhi dekhi hai. Bohot kamaal ki film hai. Jaise aap sab expect karte ho Alia Bhatt ki filmein kaisi hoti hai, usi level pe, usi makaam pe hai.(I've watched Darlings. It is an amazing film. Like how everyone expects Alia Bhatt films to be, it is at that level.)".

Besides Alia Bhatt, Darlings also stars Shefali Shah, Vijay Varma and Roshan Matthew. The film is helmed by debutante director Jasmeet K Reen.