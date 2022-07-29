The reports came out after the public noticed major smoke coming out of Chitrakoot ground in Andheri West, Mumbai, on Friday evening. Later, it was confirmed that fire broke out on the sets of Ranbir Kapoor-Shraddha Kapoor's next, directed by Luv Ranjan. The sources suggest that a few crew members of the film suffered minor injuries in the fire accident, but no major causality has been reported so far.

The shooting of Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor's untitled film has been progressing in Mumbai. However, the shoot came to a halt after the film set caught fire on Friday (July 29, 2022). As per the latest updates, the set created in a Mumbai suburb for the Ranbir Kapoor-Shraddha Kapoor starrer is completely destroyed by fire.

Even though the fire brigade team immediately rushed to the location, the three-floored sets that were created for the Ranbir Kapoor-Shraddha Kapoor project were completely burnt down. The reports published by Etimes suggest that another set, which was owned by Rajshri Productions, has also been destroyed in the fire accident.

"All three floors of the sets were burnt down. Rajshri and Luv Ranjan both packed up their sets as soon as the fire started. There is some chaos here as people are saying some crew members are missing, we don't have the exact details yet," said a FWICE member to Etimes.

Both Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor were not present on the set when the fire broke out. As per the reports, director Luv Ranjan was planning to shoot a massive dance number that features leading lady Shraddha, along with around 400 dancers, in this set. However, the actress fell ill after filming a few portions, and the shoot was postponed.

The team was planning to resume the shoot on July 31, Sunday. However, the shooting now got delayed further, as the makers have incurred heavy losses due to the fire accident. The sources close to the Ranbir Kapoor-Shraddha Kapoor starrer suggest that the team might wrap up the project with one or two schedules in Mumbai.