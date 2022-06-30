Actor Ranbir Kapoor and filmmaker Karan Johar share a great rapport with each other. In his recent tete-a-tete with a media portal, when Ranbir was asked if Johar is a better friend or a mentor, the Rockstar actor picked the first option.

Ranbir said that with each passing year, he is getting tired of being a polite person, but Karan is not like him. Even though his (Karan) circle is larger than him, he is always there for his every friend.

Ranbir told Mashable India, "Well I think he's a better friend and not just to me, I've seen how he has maintained relationships with so many people from the film industry and it's tough."