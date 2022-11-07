Randhir Kapoor Remembers Brother Rishi Kapoor As Ranbir and Alia Bhatt Welcome Their Baby Girl

Recommended Video

Alia Bhatt के बेटी होने पर Rishi Kapoor को याद कर Emotional हुए Randhir Kapoor-बोले अगर..! FilmiBeat

Both the Kapoor and the Bhatt households were filled with joy as Brahmastra couple Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt welcomed their daughter into the world. Alia delivered the baby at HN Reliance Foundation hospital in Girgaon. The couple was accompanied by their moms, Neetu Kapoor and Soni Razdan. Congratulations and best wishes started pouring in from friends and family as soon as Ranbir-Alia announced the news on social media. Ranbir's uncle Randhir Kapoor also reacted in the same fashion.

In an interview with the Times of India, Randhir expressed his extreme happiness about the news. He said, "Alia and Ranbir have brought us immense happiness. They are our children and we love them very dearly. I am very happy that they have been blessed with a daughter. My love and blessings to Ranbir and Alia. My brother Rishi Kapoor must be delighted in heaven. We Kapoors want everyone to be happy."

Ranbir and Alia shared an Instagram post on their respective accounts to announce the arrival of their baby daughter. The post featured the adorable family of a lion, complete with a lioness and a cub. The caption wrote, "And in the best news of our lives: - Our baby is here....and what a magical girl she is(heart emoji) We are officially bursting with love. - blessed and obsessed PARENTS!!!!! Love love love Alia and Ranbir (family emoji)."

Social media then raged with the news with many fans and netizens congratulating the couple. Various celebrities like Mouni Roy, Priyanka Chopra, Anushka Sharma, Sonam Kapoor, Kapil Sharma, Riteish Deshmukh, Akshay Kumar, and Madhuri Dixit Nene congratulated and blessed the couple on their new endeavour.

On the work front, Ranbir is currently shooting for Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal with Rashmika Madanna and Anil Kapoor. Alia, on the other hand, will be next seen alongside Ranveer Singh in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. The film will also star veteran actors like Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi, and Jaya Bachchan. Alia is also set to appear in Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zaraa alongside Priiyanka Chopra Jonas and Katrina Kaif.