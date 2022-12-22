Cirkus: Ranveer Singh & Deepika Padukone’s Fees For Rohit Shetty’s Directorial Will Leave You SURPRISED

Ranveer Singh is all over the headlines these days courtesy of his upcoming film Cirkus. Helmed by Rohit Shetty, the movie is a period comedy film and features Ranveer in a double role. Also starring Jacqueline Fernandez, Pooja Hegde and Varun Sharma in the lead, Cirkus happens to be one of the most anticipated releases of the year. Needless to say, Ranveer and the entire team of Cirkus is leaving no stone unturned to promote the movie. Amid this, there have been speculations about how much the cast has charged for Cirkus.

According to a report published in Tellychakkar, Ranveer Singh has charged a hefty amount for his double role in her Rohit Shetty directorial. Reportedly, he took Rs 25 crores for playing the lead in the movie. On the other hand, Deepika Padukone has been making headlines for her item number in Cirkus. She will be seen giving an electrifying performance in Current Laga Re song. But talking about her fees for the same, it is reported that Deepika didn't charge a penny for this special song for Cirkus. It is also reported that Jacqueline Fernandes, Pooja Hegde and Varun Sharma charged Rs 6 crores, Rs 2.5 crores and Rs 2 crores respectively for their roles in Cirkus.

Advertisement

Deepika Padukone And Ranveer Singh Launch Current Laga Song Launch Cirkus Photos

To note, Cirkus marks Ranveer's first collaboration with Jacqueline and Pooja and his chemistry with the ladies are already grabbing the eyeballs. Talking about working with Rohit Shetty in Cirkus, Ranveer said, "I'm very grateful to Rohit Shetty for giving me these opportunities. Out-and-out comedy for the first time- something I have wanted to do for so many years, and I have been very vocal about it for at least 4 or 5 years before I got the opportunity. I just want to do a balls-out comedy- slapstick, situational, insult, humour, all rolled into one. So it was a dream come true for me. First time in and as larger-than-life action hero cop character and now first-time comedy and hopefully the first of many". Cirkus is set to hit the theatres on December 23. Are you excited to watch Ranveer Singh starrer Cirkus? Let us know in the comment section below.