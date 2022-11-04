Ranveer Singh Decides To Move On; Parts Ways With YRF Talent After 12 Years

One of the biggest contributors to Ranveer Singh's meteoric rise to success, without a doubt, is the YRF Talent Management Agency. The firm gave the actor his first break with Band Baaja Baaraat in 2010, after which there was just no looking back. However, as the saying goes, all good things must come to an end. Likewise, after a healthy partnership of 12 long years, Ranveer Singh said goodbye and is parting ways with YRF Talent.

As per ETimes, a source close to the agency revealed that Ranveer took the decision of leaving YRF Talent and move on to other opportunities. The source also said the YRF will always be a second home to the actor and he can come back anytime he wishes. Since Singh was groomed by the agency and has a close relationship with Aditya Chopra as a friend and a mentor, the spilt was amicable with no bitterness in the hearts of both parties.

Advertisement

Post the split, Ranveer has already begun the moving-on process and is currently scouting for new agencies. As per reports, he will take his final decision in the upcoming weeks.

O n the work front, Ranveer Singh will appear next in Rohit Shetty's period comedy Cirkus in which he will star alongside Pooja Hegde. He will also be seen in Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, and Shabana Azmi.