Ranveer Singh Honours Nana Patekar By Touching His Feet At An Awards Event In Mumbai, Watch Video

Ranveer picked a white suit and paired it with black shoes and sunglasses.

Actor Ranveer Singh is someone who knows how to impress his contemporaries as well as his seniors. The actor recently emerged as a winner for his movie 83, which is based on the life of cricketer Kapil Dev and the 83 World Cup. During the event, Ranveer was seen touching Nana Patekar's feet and kissing his cheeks.

A video from the Lokmat Maharashtrian Of The Year event was shared by a paparazzi account on Instagram. The award function was held in Mumbai on Tuesday (October 11). As the host announced Ranveer Singh's name, he stood up from his seat and saluted the audience present there. Before walking up to the stage, the star did a swinging bat gesture and also touched the stairs that led to the stage. Watch the video here

Ranveer walked toward veteran actor Nana Patekar, touched his feet, and took his blessings. He also kissed him on his cheeks and gave Nana a tight hug. They shook each other's hands before Singh went in front to receive his award. At the award event, Ranveer waved the national flag and sang Malhari from Bajirao Mastani.

Several important political leaders of Maharashtra state, including state chief minister Eknath Shinde, Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis, and CM of Goa Pramod Sawant, amongst others, were present on the stage and handed the award to Ranveer. Bollywood actress Kiara Advani was also present on the stage.

Ranveer, meanwhile, took to his social media account to thank Lomat for the honour.

On the work front, the actor has several films in the pipeline, including Rohit Shetty's next Cirkus with Jacqueline Fernandez and Pooja Hegde, Rocky aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi, and Jaya Bachchan.