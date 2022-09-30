Ranveer Singh Pays Moving Tribute To US Rapper Coolio Amid Split Rumors With Wife Deepika Padukone

Ranveer Singh never shies away from publicly showing his affection for his ladylove, Deepika Padukone. Rumours surrounding the couple claiming that everything is not well between the stars went viral on Thursday (September 29). The internet went into a frenzy after several unverified media reports and tweets alleging their separation sent shockwaves amongst fans.
Ranveer and Deepika tied the knot in 2018 in a destination wedding in Italy after being together for six years. The rumours have not been confirmed by the couple or their teams yet.
Amidst all this wild gossip, Ranveer took to his Instagram Story to share an emotional tribute to American rapper Coolio with his photo. The rapper passed away on Wednesday (September 28) in Los Angeles at the age of 59. The rapper, whose real name is Artis Leon Ivey Jr., breathed his last at his friend's residence, who was also his longtime manager, Jarez Posey, according to the Associated Press.
Several media reports and some viral tweets claimed that the couple's marriage is going through a rough patch. However, Ranveer, at a recently held event, seemed to put an end to all the rumours about his relationship with Deepika as he expressed admiration for his wife.
"Touchwood... We met and started dating in 2012... so 2022 is ten years of me and Deepika," Ranveer stated at the FICCI Frames fast track event.
The actor further went on to add that fans might soon see him and Deepika together again on the big screen. "I have nothing but the utmost respect for her and I admire her a lot. I have learnt a lot from her in my personal life too. There is a sweet surprise for everyone. You guys will see us together very soon. She is one of the best things that has happened to me and am so grateful for her in my life," Ranveer said.
Ranveer and Deepika's love story started on the sets of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Ram-Leela in 2013. After the film's release, they soon became the talk of the town as romance started to blossom between the two. Though the duo kept their relationship secret, Ranveer's admiration for his wife couldn't stay away from the limelight.
-
Deepika Padukone Poses For Paps Amid Health Scare And Trouble In Marriage Rumours
-
Ranveer Singh Says Fans Will See Him & Deepika Together 'Very Soon'; Is He Hinting At Brahmastra 2?
-
Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 Grand Finale: Date, Timings, Top Finalists & Prize Money Details
-
Karan Johar Reveals About His Relationship On Koffee With Karan; Thanks Varun Dhawan For Support
-
Brahmastra 2: Ayan Mukerji Opens Up About Dev; Reacts To Speculations About Casting Ranveer Or Hrithik
-
Ranveer Singh Says It's A Miracle That He Became An Actor; 'Everyday, I Wake Up In Disbelief'
-
India-Pak Match: Anushka, Ranveer, Kartik Cheer For Virat Kohli After He Scores Half-Century
-
Ranveer Singh, Kriti Sanon, Vicky Kaushal Celebrate Their Big Win At Filmfare Awards 2022; See Pics
-
Filmfare Awards 2022 Winners List: Ranveer Singh, Vidya Balan, Vicky Kaushal, Kriti Sanon Win Big!
-
Ranveer Singh Records His Statement With Mumbai Police In Nude Photoshoot Case
-
Ranveer Singh Nude Photoshoot Row: Actor Seeks 2-Week Extension After Mumbai Police Summons Him
-
Anurag Kashyap Disagrees With Ranveer Singh's Reason For Why He Was Dropped From Bombay Velvet