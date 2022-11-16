Ranveer Singh’s Adorable Comments Stole The Show During Wife Deepika Padukone’s Insta Live

Ever since their dating years, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone were one of the most adorable OG couples in Bollywood. Both are often seen outdoing each other when it comes to showering the other with love and support. Recently, while Deepika was interacting with her fans in a live session, Ranveer Singh was seen dropping adorable and supportive comments for his wife.

Deepika recently launched her self-care brand and shared information about some of the products on Instagram. She then went resorted to interacting directly with her fans and started an Insta Live session. She talked about many of her products and their potential benefits. However, what stole the show was not Deepika's interactions and her products but the cute and adorable comments her husband Ranveer Singh dropped during the session.

At various points during the live session, Ranveer expressed love and support for Deepika's products with high excitement and enthusiasm. Complimenting Deepika's enthusiasm, Ranveer commented, "Waah Waah excitement toh dekho." Then he remarked on her hard work and wrote, "Everyone she has been working very hard." Ranveer later even praised Deepika's products by saying, "Must say the products are world-class." Not only that, but when Deepika decided to answer her fan's query, Ranveer dropped a cute comment saying, "I have a question, what time are you coming home?" At the end of the session, Deepika when Deepika was thanking the audience for their love, Ranveer wrote, "Thank me also for my love and support."

Advertisement

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh recently celebrated their 4th wedding anniversary on November 14. Ranveer surprised his wife by unexpectedly dropping by her office and treating her with flowers and chocolates. He even shared a photo of the event as an Instagram story with a note that said, "When she has to work on your anniversary so you surprise her at her office... PS: Never underestimate the power of flowers & chocolates. Diamonds not needed buahaha, Take notes and thank me later gentlemen."

On the work front, Ranveer Singh is currently working on Rohit Shetty's Cirkus where he will star alongside Pooja Hegde and Jacqueline Fernandez. He will also appear in Rocky aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani opposite Alia Bhatt. Deepika on the other hand will set to appear in Pathan opposite Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham. She will also appear in Fighter with Hrithik Roshan.

Click Here To Watch The Instagram Video