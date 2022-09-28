Not just off screen, real-life couple Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone weave magic in films as well. The duo worked together in films like Goliyon Ki Raasleela: Ram Leela, Bajirao Mastani and Padmaavat in the past, and now, fans can't wait to see them share screen space again!

Meanwhile, recently, at a session with journalist Madhureeta Mukherjee at the 22nd edition of FICCI, Ranveer revealed that there's a 'sweet surprise' on the cards as fans will get to see him and Deepika together 'very soon'.

Speaking about working with Deepika Padukone in films, Ranveer said that he will be very excited to share screen with her again and see the dynamics.

The Jayeshbhai Jordaar actor said, "I have nothing but utmost respect for her and I admire her a lot. I have learnt a lot from her in my personal life too. There is a sweet surprise for everyone. You guys will see us together very soon. She is one of the best things that has happened to me and am so grateful for her in my life."

With rumours rife about Ranveer and Deepika joining Ayan Mukerji's Astraverse with Brahmastra 2, we wonder if the Bollywood star just dropped a hint! For the unversed, after Ayan teased fans with the announcement of Brahmastra Part Two: Dev in the climax sequence of Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt's Brahmastra Part One: Shiva, there have been several fan theories floating on social media.

Talking about Ranveer's upcoming projects, the actor has Rohit Shetty's Cirkus and Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani in the pipeline. Deepika Padukone on the other hand, will be seen in Shah Rukh Khan-John Abraham's Pathaan, Hrithik Roshan-starrer Fighter and Project K alongside Prabhas and Amitabh Bachchan.