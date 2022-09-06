Ever since Ranveer Singh stepped into the Hindi Film Industry with Maneesh Sharma's 2010 film Band Baaja Baaraat, the actor has been winning the hearts of the audience both on as well as off-screen.
Ranveer Singh Says It's A Miracle That He Became An Actor; 'Everyday, I Wake Up In Disbelief'
In a career spanning more than a decade, Ranveer has experimented with different roles and established himself as one of the most versatile performers in Bollywood. However, the Padmaavat star states that even today, he wakes up in disbelief that he is an actor who is living his dream.
Ranveer said, "I am just grateful that I get to be an actor and that's actually enough for me. I have always said that it's a miracle that I even became an actor. These types of experiences are beyond my wildest imagination. Sometimes, it feels surreal. And that feeling continues till date. Everyday, I wake up in disbelief that this is my life - that I am an actor and I get to do these things, collaborate with these talented filmmakers. And it all adds up to an overwhelming amount of gratitude that I have for the opportunities and blessings that I have."
Last year, Ranveer stunned everyone with his transformation into former Indian cricketer Kapil Dev for Kabir Khan's sports drama 83. The actor even picked up the Best Actor award at the recently held Filmfare Awards for his performance in this film.
Talking about it, the actor admitted that it feels surreal and fulfilling in equal measures. He further credited his brilliant metamorphosis on screen to his coach Balwinder Singh Sandhu and called him the heart of 83.
"You know when we see the emotion that he has attached to that story of 83, to his teammates, you can't not work out of a very different place in your being. When we, the cast of 83 saw what it meant to Ballu sir, that is what transmitted to all of us," the actor revealed.
With regards to work, Ranveer Singh will next be seen in Rohit Shetty's upcoming film Cirkus and Karan Johar's ensemble directorial Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani.
