As Navratri proceeds, fans across the nation are gearing up to celebrate the auspicious nine days with their favourite celebrities in one event or the other. Similarly, celebrities are also eager to enjoy the event with their audience and often collaborate with other celebrities to enrich the moment further. In one such event, Pushpa star Rashmika Madanna celebrated the joyous night with none other than the Dandiya Queen herself, Falguni Pathak.
Rashmika Madanna Celebrates Navratri With ‘Dandiya Queen’ Falguni Pathak
On Tuesday, Rashmika took to her Instagram handle and shared a picture that recounts that precious moment. Rashmika graced the event in a festive blue printed outfit. On the other hand, Falguni wore a Maroon shirt with a matching waistcoat and black pants. Madanna captioned the picture by writing, "An evening well spent in Mumbai with the Dandiya(queen emoji) and my loves....Happy Navratri. (red heart emoji, flower emoji)." She tagged Falguni in the pic, who later reshared the photo in her own Instagram stories.
Falguni Pathak has been the talk of the town recently after Neha Kakkar released her song 'O Sajna'. The number is the remake of Falguni's 1999 hit classic 'Maine Payal Hai Chhankai'. Neha received severe backlash from netizens and faced harsh criticism. Among them was Falguni, who re-shared fans' post and said in an interview that the song lacked the 'simplicity' and 'innocence' of the original.
Rashmika Madanna, on the other hand, is busy promoting her first Hindi film Goodbye. In the movie, Rashmika is starring with Amitabh Bachchan, Neena Gupta, Pavail Gulati, and Sunil Grover. Directed by Vikas Behl, the film has been co-produced by Balaji Motion Pictures.
- National Crush Rashmika Mandanna Crosses 20 Million Followers On Instagram Before Her Bollywood Debut
- Shehnaaz Gill Shares Her Version Of 'Top Tucker' With Badshah; Says 'Es Song Ki Footage Bhi Main Hi Lungi'
- Rashmika Mandanna BRUTALLY TROLLED For Posing Without Pants! Too Much Skin Show Upsets Fans
- Falguni Pathak Says Recreating Songs Is Fine, But 'Don’t Spoil It’ Amid Row With Neha Kakkar
- Neha Kakkar Welcomes Falguni Pathak On Indian Idol 13 Amid 'Maine Payal' Remake Row; Fans Disappointed
- Falguni Pathak Reacts To Neha Kakkar’s Remake Of ‘Maine Payal Hai’, Says ‘I Wish I Could…..’
- Navratri 2021 Song Of The Day: ‘Indhana Winva’ By Falguni Pathak Cannot Be Missed On Garba Night!
- Kumkum Bhagya's Sriti Jha In This Classic Falguni Pathak Song Is UNRECOGNISABLE!
- Did You Know? Shahrukh Khan Wanted Falguni Pathak To Sing 'Udi Udi' For Raees
- Tarak Mehta cast plays dandiya with Falguni Pathak
- Indian Idol 13: Judges Bowled Over By Sonakshi Kar's Rendition Of Lata Mangeshkar's Song
- Neha Kakkar Meets An Old Friend During Auditions Of Sony TV’s Indian Idol 13, Refuses To Judge Him