Rashmika Madanna Thanks Her Fans For Their Support After She Spoke About Trolling: It’s Made Me Feel Warm...

Be it a celebrity or common folk, online trolling affects everyone badly. A person puts themselves out on social media to get a semblance of acceptance from the world in the form of likes and positive comments. But when they receive immense negativity in the form of hateful and abusive comments, it starts to take a toll on their minds. At a time like this, getting even a single comment of praise or motivation can serve as a huge boost for a user's morale.

The same thing happened with Goodbye star Rashmika Madanna when she spoke about the hate she gets through trolling on social media on November 9. Her fans came out in her support, praising her for opening up about a sensitive topic and motivating her to stay positive. In response, Rashmika posted an Instagram story where she thanked all her fans for their love and support.

On Wednesday, Rashmika posted a pic on Instagram where she penned an emotional note about the hate she gets on the internet. She wrote, "I have been on the receiving end of a lot of hate ever since I started my career. Quite literally a punching bag for a lot of trolls and negativity out there." She added, "I understand that I'm not everyone's cup of tea and certainly don't expect to be loved by every single person out there. That doesn't mean because you don't approve of me you can spew negativity instead."

Talking about the type of trolling, Rashmika said that she found some clips of her interviews that are presented in a way that they turn against her. "False narratives being spread across the internet that can be very harmful to me and the relationships I have in or outside the industry." She further added.

Fans showed all kinds of love and support after her post. One fan wrote, "Haters are the People who secretly wish to be you. You are a great soul & one genuinely kind happy person....just ignore them...you have bigger things to do..." Rashmika's Sita Ramam co-star Dulquer Salman wrote, "The love is from those who want to be like you. Hate is from those who never can. You be you! You is amazing! (heart emoji x 2)."

Reading such comments had not only uplifted Rashmika's mood but presumably boosted her confidence as well. On November 10, she thanked all her fans for their support by sharing an Instagram story where she is smiling adorably in front of the camera. The pic was accompanied by a caption that said, "Sending my love to anyone who needs it out there. And I've been seeing and receiving so many messages and it's made me feel warm inside. Means a lot. Thank You(heart emoji) Big love(heart emoji)."

Rashmika Madanna was last seen in GoodBye where she starred alongside Amitabh Bachchan and Neena Gupta. She will be next seen in Mission Majnu with Sidharth Malhotra and is also doing Animal with Ranbir Kapoor.