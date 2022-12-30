Rashmika Mandanna Claps Back At Trolls With A Sarcastic Instagram Post, Say ‘So Much Love Pouring In....'
Popular pan-India star Rashmika Mandanna who came into national spotlight with her dance numbers and performance in Allu Arjun starrer Telugu superhit entertainer Pushpa: the Rise, was instantly declared the national crush. Everybody was eager to know more about the Kannada girl while she soon got a bunch of amazing offers from Bollywood. However, the young and bubbly actress has always been on the receiving end of negative criticism and trolls for putting her views across.
The 26-year-old star was recently trolled mercilessly for her remarks on
Bollywood films versus those which are made in south Indian cinema did not go down well with a section of people. The actress who was promoting her forthcoming spy thriller Hindi movie Mission Majnu, spoke about growing up listening to Bollywood romantic numbers. She then added that in south Indian films have a dearth of good romantic songs while they are filled with item and dance numbers.
Many took offense at Rashmika's comments and fans reacted angrily on social media, while there were a few who agreed with her.
