The actress was seen talking about how she first met the legendary Amitabh Bachchan and how they slowly developed an endearing relationship during the shooting of Good Bye. "We started shooting on my birthday and I met him for the first time then. I remember this day very clearly as I was waiting for him since I wanted to say hey. While I was standing in the corner, he crossed me and he went away," said the actress.

Rashmika Mandanna's fans are highly excited about her upcoming lineups making it to the theatres. Recently, the trailer of her most awaited film Goodbye, which features Amitabh Bachchan in the lead role, was released! While the promising trailer is winning the internet and the bond between Rashmika Mandana and Amitabh Bachchan looked surreal, a clip of her talking about BIG B in a media interaction has been making rounds on the internet.

As Rashmika flashed a big smile and went on to introduce her, the actor seemed to have been lost in his thoughts. About which, the actress says "I wanted to introduce myself but of course, sir was busy thinking about the scene and what to do and not to do". The actress later went in, and quickly introduced herself, as she took some nervous breath "Hey sir, I am Rashmika and I will be playing your daughter", then found her exit.

One fine day Rashmika found herself to be out of words when BIG B tweeted about her. About which the actress says "One day I entered the sets and everybody was like "Did you check your twitter?' and when I did, I saw that Bachchan sir had posted a picture saying Pushpa".

While Rashmika Mandanna seems to be unstoppable with the kind of projects she has been doing lately, she had also quoted that "I am living my dream of working with two icons of Indian cinema." Meanwhile, the actress will also be seen in Pushpa 2 along with Allu Arjun and Animal with Ranbir Kapoor.