Rashmika's performance in Pushpa and her character of Srivalli made her an overnight sensation and since then she has been unstoppable. The famous step 'Saami Saami' by the star is still the most trendy step on social media. Due to her phenomenal performance in Pushpa, Rashmika Mandanna was roped in for Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal alongside Ranbir Kapoor.
Rashmika Mandanna's Performance In Pushpa Bagged Her The Lead Role In 'Animal'; Read On!
Talking about the same, Rashmika says, "The makers of Animal approached me for the film after they saw my performance in Pushpa. I did not think twice before saying yes to the film because I was confident that the audience would get to enjoy a new side of me."
Post the success of Pushpa, Rashmika Mandanna is the IT girl. The actress is undoubtedly one of the freshest faces in India today. Due to her charm, aura, and talent, Rashmika is one of the most celebrated actors in India today. She is undisputedly the national crush of India and her vivacious energy makes the actress stand apart.
Rashmika is currently the IT girl of the industry, with a line-up of big-budget films from all across industries in her kitty. Apart from Goodbye, she will be next seen in Pushpa 2, Animal opposite Ranbir Kapoor, Mission Majnu opposite Sidharth Malhotra and Varisu.
