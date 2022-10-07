Rashmika Mandanna, who has built a massive fan base for herself in the country, is making her Bollywood debut with Vikas Bahl's Goodbye, opposite Amitabh Bachchan and Neena Gupta. The film releases today (October 7), and Rashmika's nervousness is completely fair. Ahead of the release, the actress has sent a special message to her on-screen father, veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan.

In a video message that was shared by the veteran actor on Instagram, Rashmika is seen talking to Bachchan on a phone call. The Pushpa star on the call tells him that she is nervous ahead of the film's release and here's what Bachchan had to say.

Cheering Rashmika, Amitabh Bachchan tells her, "Why are you nervous? You have done an amazing job in the film. Recently, I had tweeted something which said 'Stop being nervous and start being excited about what can go right.' Your role as Tara in the film Goodbye is essayed very beautifully. You have done a great job in the film. Honestly speaking, I have become your fan."

He further added that there is no substitute for hard work. "I am confident that the audience will see your hard work. And I am confident that you will receive much love and appreciation from the Indian film industry." Check vieo here

"When in doubt, call your parivaar," he captioned the post.

Rashmika reshared Amitabh's post on her Instagram story and wrote, "Always supporting and guiding me throughout as my mentor and also as my papa. Watch Tara and Papa with your entire family in cinemas near you. Book your tickets for 7th October at only Rs 150/- #Goodbye"

Rashmika and Amitabh's bond was visible not only in Goodbye trailer for the film but also during the Goodbye promotions. Meanwhile, the actress will next be seen in two Bollywood movies opposite Ranbir Kapoor in Animal and Mission Majnu with Sidharth Malhotra.