Rashmika Mandanna To Samantha Ruth Prabhu: 5 South Actresses Who Will Be Seen In Big Bollywood Releases

Rashmika Mandanna

After making the whole nation dance on her hit number 'Sami', Rashmika Mandanna is all set to make her Bollywood debut along side Sidharth Malhotra in the spy thriller film, Mission Majnu. The actress also a few more projects in her kitty. She will be seen working with Amitabh Bachchan and Ranbir Kapoor in their respective films, Goodbye and Animal.

Raashi Khanna

With appreciative responses from everywhere for her latest release, Pakka Commercial and trailer of upcoming film Thank You, Raashi Khanna is on her toes with several work projects on her platter. The actress has her big Bollywood debut with Siddharth Malhotra in Dharma production's action thriller film Yodha. Raashii has also been working alongside Shahid Kapoor for Raj and DK's web series, Farzi. Apart from these, Raashii has a few un-announced projects in her kitty.

Nayanthara

Nayanthara, who recently took the internet by storm with her wedding look, has finally started shooting for her big B-town debut opposite the Badshah of Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan for their upcoming film, Jawan.

Pooja Hegde

Pooja Hedge has previously done Bollywood films and has settled a foot in the industry. The actress is now gearing up for more B-town releases. The actress has Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali with Salman Khan, and Rohit Shetty's Cirkus with Ranveer Singh lined up ahead to release soon. Apart from these, she also has several south projects and a few unannounced Bollywood projects.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu

The actress who created sensation with a not so item number, 'Oo Antava' is now gearing up for some Bollywood projects. The actress has Yashoda lined up to release next month in August. It's a titular film and is a fiction thriller.