Rashtra Kavach Om Full Movie Leaked Online For Free Download

During the promotions of the film, Aditya said that it is the most physically gruelling film that he has done till date. For his role in Rashtra Kavach Om, he had to bulk up and learn action.

The much-awaited release of Aditya Roy Kapur Rashtra Kavach Om has arrived in theatres today, and guess what? The movie is available on several sites for free download. Yes, you read it right. Rashtra Kavach Om full movie leaked online on the very first day of its release. The film is a high-octane action drama, which also stars Jackie Shroff, Sanjana Sanghi, Ashutosh Rana and Prakash Raj in prominent roles.

He told a media portal, "I hadn't done hardcore action before this film. So that was an area where I had limited exposure. But I underwent action training for four months and it was pretty intense."

In the same interview, Aditya also revealed how this film landed up in his lap and said that the film came to him just a few weeks after Malang.

"Kapil (director Kapil Verma) and Ahmed sir (Ahmed Khan) had the script ready, and they were thinking about who they wanted to cast in the film. I think they saw some glimpses of me doing action in Malang and thought of asking me if I was game for this role. And I was most definitely interested in doing action films. So, in a way, it was like being in the right place at the right time, for both sides," said Kapur.