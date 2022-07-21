Raveena Tandon On Rivalry Between Actresses: It Is Not Necessary To Get Along With Everyone

In her recent tete-a-tete with a leading daily, Raveena Tandon recalled how many of her contemporaries called her up to laud her work in KGF 2.

Back in 90s, catfights between actresses would often make it to the headlines. However, things have changed in the last few years. Nowadays, actresses are more secure, as there are more female-oriented films available for them and with the emergence of several OTT platforms, actresses from all walks of life are getting more work, hence they are often in the headlines owing to their work.

She told Hindustan Times, "It was so sweet. My colleagues Shilpa (Shetty Kundra) and Badshah (rapper) called up specially, they were shooting together. Both were telling me dialogues from the film, complimenting me."

She went on to add that actor Nagarjuna with whom she had done a film long back, called her and she spoke to him after twenty two years!

"When people like these make the effort to call and compliment you, clearly it's a different high," asserted the 47-year-old.

Raveena also stated that actresses like Sharmila Tagore and Madhuri Dixit Nene also praised her work that she did in her recent projects.

Speaking about rivalries between the actresses, Raveena said, "There might be rivalry, but it's good, healthy rivalry, there's no harm in that. It brings out the best in you. It has always brought out the best in each one of us. Madhuri, Neelam, I love them so much. Tomorrow, if anything God forbid happens to them, I know I am going to be there with them at any given point of time."

Raveena went on to add that she and her contemporaries have been in the industry together for many years.

"Besides all, directors also call me. I used to get along with everyone in those days. Actresses I have worked with have been friends for so long. It's not necessary for you to get along with everyone. You come to know who are and who are not happy for you. Those who are, they remain with you," concluded Tandon.