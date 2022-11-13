Raveena Tandon Shares Throwback Pics To Celebrate Juhi Chawla’s Birthday

Juhi Chawla celebrated Raveena Tandon's birthday earlier this year by sharing a few throwback pics on social media. Today(November 13), on the event of the former's birthday. Raveena decided to return the favour in the same fervour and shared some throwback pics of the duo, displaying proof of their long and enduring friendship.

Raveena took to Twitter to wish Juhi on her birthday and shared some photos that take the viewers on a trip down their memory lane. The first pic shows the duo together at the pic of their career as they are smiling at each other. While Juhi adorned a green sleeveless sweater, Raveena wore an orange one. The second pic shows how the actresses have evolved throughout the years as it is a collage that depicts how the two young actresses at the start of their respective careers are smiling and greeting their mature and evolved selves at the bottom.

The third pic is a collage of a few moments between the two leading ladies having fun and masti with each other. The final pic is a relatively recent still of Raveena and Juhi posing together at a function adorning beautiful traditional attire. Raveena tweeted the photos under the caption, "Happieeeee Birthday my Ju! @iam_juhi. May your infectious laughter, lighten up our days always! Many many years of love & happiness (heart emoji)." Juhi Chawla also loved her post and enthusiastically replied, "Thankyouuu Raveeenaaaaa(heart emoji X 3)."

It may not seem so, but Raveena Tandon and Juhi Chawla did work together in quite a few films like Andaz Apna Apna, Deewana Mastana, Pehla Nasha, and Jaadu. However, they never shared screen space. Raveena was last seen in the 2022 blockbuster KGF: Chapter 2 as Indian Prime Minister Ramika Sen.

Juhi Chawla, on the other hand, recently made her OTT debut with the Amazon Prime web series Hush Hush. In the series, she is starring alongside Soha Ali Khan, Shahana Goswami, and Kritika Kamra.