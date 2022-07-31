Renowned Bengali And Odia Singer Nirmala Mishra Passes Away At 81 Of Heart Attack

Noted Bengali and Odia singer Nirmala Mishra passed away at her residence in Chetla area in Kolkata in the early hours of Sunday, July 31, after suffering a massive heart attack, a senior doctor said. Mishra, 81, who lent her voice to songs in several Bengali and Odia films, had been battling age-related ailments for some time.

“She suffered a massive heart attack around 12.05 am and was taken to the nearest nursing home, where the singer was declared dead,” the doctor told PTI.