The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Wednesday (June 22) filed draft charges against actress Rhea Chakraborty, and her brother Showik Chakraborty in connection with the drugs case linked to actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death. The charges were filed by public prosecutor Atul Sarpande, before a special court in Mumbai.

The prosecution has proposed the court should charge Rhea and Showik for consumption of narcotic substances and also for procuring and paying for such substances for deceased actor Sushant Singh Rajput. For the unversed, Sushant was found dead at his residence in Bandra on June 14, 2020.

Rhea, Sushant's girlfriend at the time, was arrested in the case in September 2020 and was granted bail by the Bombay High Court almost a month later. Meanwhile, Showik and several others are also arraigned as accused in the case for alleged consumption, possession and financing of drugs. Most of them are out on bail.

On Sushant's second death anniversary, Rhea paid a tribute to him on Instagram along with throwback photographs where they two can be seen smiling at the camera together. One photo showed Sushant carrying Rhea in his arms as they enjoyed the rain. "Miss you everyday..." she wrote.

According to reports, the public prosecutor said that the court was scheduled to frame charges against all the accused but it couldn't as a few of them moved discharge applications. The court has said that the charges would be framed only after the discharge pleas are decided, he said.

All the accused, including Rhea and Showik, were present before the court on Wednesday. Special judge VG Raghuwanshi has posted the matter for hearing on July 12. The central agency has been probing the alleged drug use in Bollywood and the television industry following the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput.