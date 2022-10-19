Rhea Chakraborty Danced With Inmates, Distributed Sweets Before Leaving Jail, Reveals Sudha Bharadwaj

Rhea Chakraborty spent almost a month in Mumbai's Byculla jail when she was arrested in a drugs case in connection with her actor-boyfriend Sushant Singh Rajput's death case. Sudha Bharadwaj, a human rights lawyer and trade unionist who was recently released from the same jail, opened up on Rhea in an interview with a news portal.

While speaking with Newslaundry in an interview, Sudha recalled how the actress had no airs about herself and even performed for the inmates on her last day in jail. She said that despite all the media trial and criticism on social media after Sushant's shocking demise, she was very friendly with the inmates in Byculla jail.

Sudha told the portal, "The Sushant Singh Rajput thing had been going on and on and on in the media, like it was crazy. At that time, we used to say that Rhea is being made a scapegoat. We were very unhappy with it. So, I was very glad that she was not brought into the main barrack; she was kept in the special cell. I think she was kept there so that she did not see the TV because people would keep that TV on. All the time hearing about your case would have been too upsetting for her."

She continued, "I must say for somebody, who had been thrown into a situation like that... for her as a young person, she took it very sportingly. And she was so friendly with people. She was so friendly with the children. The first day (they met her), everybody was going 'Rhea kahan hai (where is Rhea)?' You know, how people are. But she would never make a thing of it.

Sudha revealed that on Rhea's last day in jail, the actress distributed sweets to all the inmates in the barrack with the money she had in her account. When everyone came down to bid goodbye to her, she even obliged to dance with them.

Sushant Singh Rajput's father had accused Rhea of abetting the actor's suicide and misappropriating his funds and even registered an FIR against her.