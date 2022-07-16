A day after Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Priyanka Singh in her first ever TV interview, said that Rhea Chakraborty ruined her brother's life, the actress took to her Instagram stories to post a cryptic note, talking about people who point fingers at others.

Rhea wrote in her note, "Rise above the noise. Rise above the ego. Rise so above that they only point fingers at you. Because you are where they could never be. You are at peace. You fly with love. You feel compassion even when they give you no reason to. Let them wonder. You are enough. You are complete. You are lovely the way you are. Don't let them tell you otherwise."

For the unversed, Sushant's sister Priyanka Singh in her recent interview with India TV News had said, "From 2019, his life started ruining as Rhea Chakraborty entered his life. For the first time, there were issues between me and my brother. Within six days all this happened."

Advertisement Advertisement

She had said that she thinks someone had purposely sent Rhea into her late brother's life. Singh had also claimed that her brother's death was a murder and not a suicide, and alleged that Bollywood had a role to play in it.

Speaking about Rhea Chakraborty, the actress was recently charged by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in a drugs case related to Sushant's death. The agency has accused Rhea of purchasing and financing drugs in the high-profile case.

Rhea and Sushant were reportedly in a relationship when the latter was found dead at his Bandra residence in Mumbai. Later, Sushant's father KK Singh had registered an FIR against Rhea for abetment to suicide and money laundering.