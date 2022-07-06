Rhea Chakraborty To Make Her Acting Debut In Bengali Film Industry: Report

Rhea Chakraborty who was last seen in the Bollywood film Chehre co-starring Emraan Hashmi and Amitabh Bachchan, is reportedly set to make her debut in Bengali Film Industry. If rumours are to be believed the actress is in talks with the makers.

Rhea who celebrated her birthday last week, was wished by a well-known producer from Kolkata, Rana Sarkar. Talking to her on social media, he also offered her a role and asked to arrange a meeting in Kolkata to discuss the project. During a media interaction, he also revealed that the team has already reached out to Rhea's manager with a script.

For the unversed, Rana Sarkar is currently producing a handful of Bengali films including Srijato's directorial debut Manabjamin, Randeep Ghosh's Bonbibi and Kolkata 96 and more.

According to ETimes report, the story of the film is about betrayal and revolves around two female leads, one of which has been offered to Rhea. He also revealed that Rhea was offered the role because she speaks Bengali and he has seen her work before.

The producer added that Rhea has not been offered many roles in Mumbai and is facing constant criticism and hatred. The actress has been making headlines since the death of her then-boyfriend Sushant Singh Rajput. She was also arrested by Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) and spent a month in a Mumbai jail.

Recently, more charges were filed by public prosecutor Atul Sarpande before a special court in Mumbai against the actress and her brother Showik. The prosecution proposed the court should charge Rhea and Showik for consumption of narcotic substances and also for procuring and paying for such substances for deceased actor Sushant.