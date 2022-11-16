Rhea Chakraborty Parties With Karan Johar & Gang; Sushant Singh Rajput’s Fans Troll Her Mercilessly

From the last two years, VJ-turned-actress Rhea Chakraborty has been making headlines mostly for the wrong reasons ever since Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput passed away in 2020.

In a shocking turn of events, the Chhichhore star breathed his last on June 14, 2020, after he reportedly hanged himself to death. The actor's untimely demise left his family members, friends, and fans in shock.

Ever since then, his fans have been very active on Twitter and often demand justice for the late actor. Constantly, Rhea has been blamed by Sushant's fans for his death. After her name got embroiled in the death case, she went through a low phase and is now trying to move on in her life.

But, seems like, Rhea will never be ble to do anything without courting criticism. We're saying so because the fans of Sushant Singh Rajput are currently trolling and slamming her on social media.

Recently, Rhea was snapped partying with Karan Johar and Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives cast members Maheep Kapoor, Seema Sajdeh, and Bhavana Pandey among other celebrities. Several pictures from the get together are currently doing the rounds on social media in which Rhea and KJo are seen posing together with the girl-gang.

Sharing the pictures on Instagram, Seema wrote, "Soo many feelings (heart emoji) #impromptunights #randomconversations #fabulous #whyyyyy"

The pictures have left Sushant fans fuming with anger as they aren't happy with Rhea and Karan chilling together. Reacting to the pictures, they are bashing the whole gang for partying with Rhea and are connecting it to the Kai Po Che actor's death.

Reacting to it, an Instagram user wrote, "Omg boycotting this show .... Why would you hang out with Rhea!!!"

Another social media user commented, "Now I don't have any doubt left regarding SSR murder being linked to KJo n gang."

A third comment reads, "You gave us the reason to unfollow.....u are giving people to boycott you too."

Here are the reactions:

Well, trolling culture has taken over social media and we totally condemn it. However, we wonder how Rhea and Karan would react to it.

On the career front, Rhea was last seen in Rumi Jaffery's Chehre co-starring Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi in the lead roles. She hasn't yet signed a new project.

Karan Johar, on the other hand, is currently busy with his much-awaited directorial venture Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. Featuring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in the lead roles, the film is slated to hit the theatres on April 28, 2023.