Actress Sonam Kapoor and her businessman-husband Anand Ahuja welcomed a baby boy on Saturday (August 20, 2022). It was Neetu Kapoor who first broke this news on social media following which the new parents took to their respective social media handles to make the happy announcement with adorable posts.
Rhea Kapoor Shares First Pics Of Sonam Kapoor-Anand Ahuja's Baby Boy; Says 'Cuteness Is Too Much'
Now, Sonam's sister and producer Rhea Kapoor have dropped the first pictures of the newborn baby from the hospital along with a cute note. In the clicks, Rhea and her mother Sunita Kapoor, both sporting masks, are seen looking at the newest member of their family.
One can see 'maasi' Rhea getting all emotional in the pictures. While sharing these priceless moments on social media, the Veere Di Wedding producer hid the tiny tot's face with emoticons.
Rhea captioned the pictures as, "Rhea masi is not ok. The cuteness is too much. The moment is unreal. I love you @sonamkapoor the bravest mommy and @anandahuja the most loving dad. Special mention new nani @kapoor.sunita #mynephew💙 #everydayphenomenal."
Meanwhile, many B-town celebrities showered love on Rhea's post. Malaika Arora commented, "Awwww masi tears of joy ❤️😍." "Tooooooooo cute ❤️," read Bhumi Pednekar's comment. Mira Kapoor wrote, "Adorable ❤️." Khushi Kapoor dropped a bunch of heart emoticons.
Sonam Kapoor had announced the arrival of her little bundle of joy with a post that read, "On 20.08.2022, we welcomed our beautiful baby boy with bowed heads and hearts. Thank you to all of the doctors, nurses, friends and family who have supported us on this journey. It's only the beginning but we know our lives are forever changed. - Sonam and Anand."
Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja tied the knot in May 2018.
