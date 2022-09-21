Lovebirds Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal are all set to get hitched in the first week of October. While sources speculate that the couple is likely to tie the knot on October 4, it is confirmed that their wedding festivities will kick-start on September 30 in Delhi.

Richa and Ali will be wrapping up their shooting schedules of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi and Amazon Prime series Mirzapur 3 respectively by September 24 ahead of their wedding celebrations. Their pre-wedding celebrations will be held at The Delhi Gymkhana Club, one of the country's oldest and most exclusive venues in the national capital.

We hear that Richa has roped in five designers including an international brand to design her wedding trousseau. For her wedding functions in Delhi, the actress will be wearing signature wedding jewellery customised by a famous 175-old jeweller family from Bikaner. The Khajanchi family, known to be descendants of Moti Chand Khajanchi, are known for their statement heirloom pieces.

And now, we bring you a sneak peek of Richa and Ali's wedding invite which is as quirky as the couple who are known to have a unique aesthetic sense of their own.

Richa and Ali got one of their friends to design their wedding 'save the date' card who custom sketched their faces into kitschy pop art design. The invite has a retro 90s feel made in a shape of a matchbox that reads - "Couple Matches" with a quirky sketch of Richa and Ali in a traditional garbs both riding a bicycle. Looks quite cool, doesn't it?

The actor-duo will be celebrating their union with celebrations across Delhi and Mumbai in September and the first week of October. After an intimate wedding in Mumbai, they will be hosting two grand receptions in Delhi and Mumbai.

Richa and Ali were supposed to get hitched in April 2020. However, they had to postpone their wedding twice owing to the COVID-19 pandemic.