Richa Chadha-Ali Fazal To Hold Their Wedding Reception In A 176-Year-Old Mill

After numerous delays, Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha are finally set to begin their marriage festivities from September 30. The couple has tried to add a unique touch to their wedding preparations. First, they send out interesting, quirky invites on their social media handles, then they decide to let the guests use phones. They even decided to marry in a 110-year-old venue in New Delhi instead of a 5-star hotel as is common with such events. Now, they have decided to hold their Mumbai wedding reception in a 176-year-old mill.

Kickstarting on September 30, the wedding will be a week-long affair that will be celebrated in both Delhi and Mumbai. As per Pinkvilla, the Mumbai reception is being held at The Great Eastern Home, a contemporary furniture store inside a 176-year-old mill, which has now been converted into an event area. As per the couple's instructions, the venue will be converted into a lavish space suitable to host their celebrated guests.

For their pre-wedding celebrations, the couple has chosen the Delhi Gymkhana Club as their venue. The club was established in 1913 and is one of the oldest and most exclusive venues in the country. Ali and Richa are going to host two receptions one each in Delhi and Mumbai. The Delhi event will take place on October 2 and the Mumbai event will be on October 7.

On the work front, Ali Fazal is gearing up for Mirzapur 3, while Richa Chadha is working with Sanjay Leela Bhansali on his Netflix film Heeramandi. The couple will soon be seen together in Fukrey 3.